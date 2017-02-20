Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings are widely seen as one of the most inept franchises in the NBA. The two-headed hydra of mercurial owner Vivek Ranadive and hapless general manager Vlade Divac have combined to produce a perpetual comedy of errors over the past few years, so it actually wasn’t much of a shock on Sunday when the organization traded away their franchise star DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans and got very little value in return.

But it was apparently even worse than that. In a press conference on Monday following the deal, Divac, for some inexplicable reason, actually admitted that he had a better deal in the works a couple of days ago but somehow managed to flub it.