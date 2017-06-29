The Warriors Might Let Free Agent Andre Iguodala Walk Due To Luxury Tax Concerns

06.29.17

The priority for the Warriors this offseason is to re-sign stars Kevin Durant and Steph Curry to keep their top four players intact for a run at back-to-back titles next season. However, the Warriors’ fifth-best player and the 2015 Finals MVP, Andre Iguodala, is also up for a new deal this summer and indications are that Golden State is conflicted on what to do with their best bench player.

Iguodala is a key cog in the Warriors’ wheel, although less so now that Durant is in Oakland. This is likely Iguodala’s last chance at a major contract and, with two titles under his belt in Golden State, no one could fault him for looking at other options. The onus, then, falls on the Warriors to make at least a competitive offer compared to what he can receive on the open market.

They can do that and go further into the luxury tax thanks to Iguodala’s Bird rights (and Durant signing for less than the max), but according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, there’s some concern in Golden State about how much their tax bill will be next season.

