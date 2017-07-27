The Warriors Really Signed A Dude Named Cleveland

#Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.27.17 45 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been a rough two months for the Cavaliers. They lost the NBA Finals to in five games, have had to deal with rumors about LeBron James leaving next summer, failed to land any significant help beyond an oft-injured Derrick Rose, and now Kyrie Irving wants to be traded.

While the Cavs appear to be falling apart — as much as a team that remains the favorite to win their conference can — their chief rival, the Golden State Warriors, couldn’t be doing better. They re-signed Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Andre Iguodala this summer, along with the additions of Omri Casspi and Nick Young to somehow manage to get deeper. They announced those signings, conveniently, early this week amid all the chaos in Cleveland, and the closest thing to failure the Warriors have faced this summer is Klay Thompson trying to dunk in China.

On Thursday, as the Warriors go about filling out their training camp roster, they signed a player formerly of Southeast Missouri State to give him a shot at making the squad this fall. Normally, this wouldn’t be newsworthy, but it is when Golden State signs someone by the name of Antonius Cleveland.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP