Getty Image

When the Golden State Warriors signed Kevin Durant last summer, they knew they’d have to sacrifice a certain amount of depth. That was a trade-off they were willing to make. If we’re being honest, so would every other team in the NBA. So far, it’s worked out pretty well for them, that is until a brutal recent stretch that has cost them their grip on the No. 1 seed in the West.

Durant’s knee injury, along with dreadful shooting from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, has some wondering whether the once almighty Warriors are on the verge of collapse. These are troubling developments, to be sure, but the reactions among certain sectors has bordered on hysteria.