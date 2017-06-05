Las Vegas Believes The 2017 Warriors Would Be Favored Over Michael Jordan And The ’96 Bulls

The 2015-16 NBA season featured a lot of people trying to answer a hypothetical question: What would happen if the Golden State Warriors, which went 73-9, played the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls squad that went 72-10? It’s one of those fun questions that has no answer, but basketball fans like debating it because you can make a case for either team.

Fast forward a year and while the 2016-17 Warriors may be more talented, we didn’t have a lively “Dubs or Bulls?” debate because Golden State didn’t have as impressive of a record. This is totally fair. Still, according to Las Vegas, there are plenty of reasons to believe that this year’s Warriors squad could take down Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and co.

ESPN spoke with seven Vegas bookmakers and asked them to set the odds in a game and series between this year’s Golden State and Michael Jordan’s 1995-96 Chicago Bulls squad that went 72-10 en route to an NBA title.

Five of the six had the Warriors favored, from as high as -8 at the MGM (per Jay Rood, vice president of race and sports at MGM Resorts) to as low as -2 at William Hill US (per Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading, William Hill US).

