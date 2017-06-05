Getty Image

The 2015-16 NBA season featured a lot of people trying to answer a hypothetical question: What would happen if the Golden State Warriors, which went 73-9, played the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls squad that went 72-10? It’s one of those fun questions that has no answer, but basketball fans like debating it because you can make a case for either team.

Fast forward a year and while the 2016-17 Warriors may be more talented, we didn’t have a lively “Dubs or Bulls?” debate because Golden State didn’t have as impressive of a record. This is totally fair. Still, according to Las Vegas, there are plenty of reasons to believe that this year’s Warriors squad could take down Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and co.