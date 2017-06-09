We Simulated Game 4 Of The NBA Finals On NBA 2K17 To See If The Warriors Can Sweep The Cavs

#NBA Finals 2017
06.09.17 4 hours ago

NBA 2k17

The Golden State Warriors can win their second NBA title in three seasons if they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night after a stunning Game 3 win is responsible for putting them on the brink of NBA history.

Our NBA 2K17 prediction for Game 3 didn’t see Kevin Durant‘s late-game heroics coming. Instead, it predicted the Cavaliers win that most thought was coming as Cleveland built a modest lead with three minutes to play on Wednesday night.

But then the Cavaliers’ offense went cold, Durant shined, and now Cleveland is one game away from getting swept. So let’s see if Golden State finishes Cleveland off with a simulation of Game 4. Can Golden State wrap up a perfect 16-0 postseason with another blowout, or do the Cavaliers extend the series at least one more game?

As always, you can see the full stream on our Facebook page, but let’s get to the highlights from this one and see what happens.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA 2KNBA 2K17NBA Finals 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 12 hours ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 2 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP