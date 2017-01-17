The Warriors Reminded Us All Why They’re Still The Title Favorites

#Draymond Green
01.17.17 56 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors needed Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers far more than their opponent. That is the nature of the beast when considering one team owned a four-game winning streak, including an infamous 3-1 comeback against the other. What actually transpired was far more than one team simply trying harder than the other on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Oakland. The Warriors, in one dominant 24-minute swoop, sent a message to both the NBA and the Cavaliers that no team can match their ceiling when everything is going right.

This is, of course, not a stretch in and of itself. After all, the Warriors employ four of the NBA’s top-20 players and, frankly, the roster is an embarrassment of riches. Still, Golden State has faced a great deal of skepticism for a team that now sits with a 35-6 record and the lion’s share of that doubt stems from recent performance against their chief challenger from the Eastern Conference. There have been whispers of in-fighting between the team’s top players, questions about the sacrifice of depth in favor of star power and even open inquiries about how Golden State’s late-game offense should function.

On this particular evening, none of that mattered in the slightest.

The Warriors put together an utterly dominant performance in a 126-91 victory, to the point where the entire second half was simply the equivalent of exhibition play. Golden State finished the evening with an impressive 51 percent clip from the floor with 15 of 34 (44 percent) from three-point range and, for good measure, the team added 37 assists. Individually, Draymond Green submitted a triple-double (11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, five blocks), Stephen Curry was quite good (20 points, 11 assists, four steals), Kevin Durant may have been the best player on the court and Klay Thompson filled it up (26 points).

Somehow, though, those full-game numbers don’t tell the story with quite as much force of will as the team’s performance when the contest was still in doubt in the first half.

TOPICS#Draymond Green
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTSTEPHEN CURRY

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 day ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP