12.21.16 1 day ago

The Golden State Warriors continued their dominant ways on Tuesday night, blistering the Utah Jazz, who are very good in their own right, by a score of 104-74. But just as reliable as their winning ways is their penchant for featuring Robin Schreiber, otherwise known as Dancing Warriors Mom or just Warriors Mom, on their fan dance cams. Now, it seems that they’ve made their most famous unofficial dancer official, putting her on court to do a routine with their team dancers to a version of “Let It Snow.”

Before this moment, Schreiber had been featured on the Oracle Arena dance cam over 20 times since the start of last season, according to NBC Bay Area. She’s an Oakland native — and yes, a mom — and this was the GIF that made her famous last year:

That “ugly sweater” in the above GIF, her lucky sweater, was replaced for her dance, but it didn’t seem to affect her confidence. Rather than improvise some wacky routine, it looks like they actually gave her some practice time with the dancers — and wouldn’t you know it, Robin has some serious rhythm. This will do nothing to quell the fan enthusiasm next time she’s captured up in the stands. She’s basically a mascot now.

