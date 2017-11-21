The Warriors Are Apparently On Board The ‘Free Jahlil Okafor’ Train

Getty Image

Things are finally starting to come together for the Philadelphia 76ers. After years of losing and injuries to their young star players, the early returns on “The Process” so far this season are more promising than ever. Joel Embiid, at times, looks like the most dominant center in the NBA, and Ben Simmons seems like a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year.

But another young player on their rooster is emphatically not a part of this process whatsoever. Jahlil Okafor‘s career has been stuck in limbo almost since he arrived in Philadelphia, and even after the Sixers announced that they would not pick up his fourth-year option, his future remains uncertain.

Okafor’s father made his frustrations public over the weekend when he wore a “Free Jah” t-shirt to the Sixers’ game against the Warriors, and now new photos have surfaced showing that Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and other Golden State players agree with that sentiment.