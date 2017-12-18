Getty Image

There are many that complain about the era of super teams, often focusing on how it has significantly decreased the importance of the NBA’s regular season. A team like the Warriors or, at least in recent years, the Cavs was able to cruise through the regular season without maximum effort and still land a top seed in the playoffs.

The general complaint is that it makes the regular season less interesting, because there are truly only two or three teams that have a legitimate chance at winning a title. In truth, this is how it’s been for years, but there is a case to be made for the modern NBA being vastly different in terms of the importance of individual games during the regular season, with the caveat that it’s the fault of previous generations that we’ve gotten here.

The “Ringz” argument, which defines a player or team’s legacy based off of championships, has led to teams and players doing everything in their power to be at their best come playoff time. That often means resting or pedaling off at times during the regular season. For fans, this can be frustrating, but in Las Vegas its downright maddening. The Warriors are the most egregious offenders of this sort of sporadic play, and for oddsmakers and bettors alike, it can be a nightmare.