The Warriors Celebrated Their Finals Win With The Counting Crows Singer And $150K Worth Of Champagne

06.13.17 1 hour ago

Andrew Ho

After vanquishing the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are now the champions of the world for the second time in three years. And as is the custom, the Warriors celebrated their championship by euphorically spraying each other with champagne in their locker room after Golden State’s 129-120 Game 5 and series clinching victory over the Cavs on Monday.

Andrew Ho

But the celebrations didn’t end at Oracle Arena for the Warriors. The entire team headed to Harlot Nightclub in San Francisco, where the Warriors partied the night away with Bay Area legends Too Short and E-40. Former NFL star Terrell Owens was in attendance and so was Counting Crows lead singer and Warriors super fan Adam Duritz.

