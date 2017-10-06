The Warriors Will Bid For The NBA All-Star Game In Their New Arena

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are taking a swing at the NBA All-Star Game, and they’re using a new arena to lure it to San Francisco.

ESPN reported on Friday that the Warriors are submitting a bid for the league’s annual All-Star Game. The bid is described as “murky” but sources said the Warriors are trying to get the 2021 All-Star Game.

The key to the new deal appears to be the Warriors’ new 18,000-seat arena in the Mission Bay area of San Francisco, which is expected to open before 2021.