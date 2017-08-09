USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors are loaded and can stay that way for a long time to come thanks to the incredible timing of when all of their current stars’ contracts come up — and the kindness of Kevin Durant to take a massive pay cut. Steph Curry was the first to ink his max deal this off-season, with Durant expected to land one next summer, and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to follow in 2019 and 2020.

It’s an expensive plan, one that would cost well over $1 billion, but one that’s doable under the CBA. However, while the Warriors would seem to be set as far as signing stars for the next few years, that doesn’t stop those who cover the team closely from speculating about what they’ll do next summer.

The big free agent prize of 2018 will be Paul George. His desire to go to the Lakers is known, but his current team, the Thunder, and others with max space figure to try and convince him not to go back home in 2018. According to Tim Kawakami and Marcus Thompson, two long-time members of the Warriors beat, the organization could actually make a push for George over the next year. Kawakami discussed the possibility on the Posting Up podcast from The Washington Post, as transcribed by NBC Sports’ Pro Basketball Talk.