Arguably the biggest move of the NBA offseason happened hours before free agency started when Paul George was dealt by Indiana to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. The move shifted even more power to the West in the arms race to catch up with the Warriors, but we’ve learned recently that Golden State had a chance to try and land George and passed.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN asked George on Thursday about rumors that the Pacers made an offer to the Warriors to swap Klay Thompson for Paul George, but Golden State declined. George told Woj that he felt that had the Warriors said yes the league would have stepped in and, like the Chris Paul-Lakers trade years ago, stopped it.