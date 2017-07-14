Arguably the biggest move of the NBA offseason happened hours before free agency started when Paul George was dealt by Indiana to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. The move shifted even more power to the West in the arms race to catch up with the Warriors, but we’ve learned recently that Golden State had a chance to try and land George and passed.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN asked George on Thursday about rumors that the Pacers made an offer to the Warriors to swap Klay Thompson for Paul George, but Golden State declined. George told Woj that he felt that had the Warriors said yes the league would have stepped in and, like the Chris Paul-Lakers trade years ago, stopped it.
– George is a natural SF. The Warriors have Durant at SF and Iggy backing him up.
– They have Thompson at SG and have Ian Clark backing him up.
The argument for the trade can end there.
But if you want to make the argument for moving George to SG then compare them at how they both play position:
– Maybe you can argue George is a better overall defender but Thompson is a better perimeter defender – which is what a team needs from their SG.
– Thompson is by far a better outside shooter.
The only surprise there would be with the Warriors turning down this trade is if they let Indiana finish making their offer before hanging up on them.