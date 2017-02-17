The Internet Roasted The Warriors For This Cheesy Photoshoot

02.16.17

The Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA as the 2017 All-Star break arrives but, apparently, Steve Kerr’s team did not learn its lesson from the 2016 season. The then-reigning champs famously blew a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals but, prior to that, the Warriors were absolutely roasted for a photoshoot that occurred in mid-April.

On Thursday, word broke that Golden State was back at it with another photoshoot including the team’s “big four” of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The reactions… were phenomenal.

The “Golden State Youth Pastors” might just catch on if not for some of Green’s on-court antics but, have no fear, the internet wasn’t done just yet. Durant took specific heat for appearing as if he was trapped in a public service announcement.

