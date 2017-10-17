NBA 2K

Tuesday is opening night in the NBA, and TNT’s double-header is packed full of story-lines. The opening salvo is a must-see match-up between former teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, whose high-profile split this offseason has dominated headlines.

We can’t wait to find out what happens, so we did what we usually do in this scenarios: turned to NBA 2K18 to find out if we can predict the future. Our simulation of the Cavs-Celtics opener brought some surprising results, to say the least, so we decided to go ahead and do the same for Warriors-Rockets.

The video below contains the full 48-minute game simulation.