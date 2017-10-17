We Simulated Warriors-Rockets In ‘NBA 2K18’ To See If Houston Can Compete With Golden State

#NBA Tipoff #James Harden #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant #Chris Paul
10.17.17 24 mins ago

NBA 2K

Tuesday is opening night in the NBA, and TNT’s double-header is packed full of story-lines. The opening salvo is a must-see match-up between former teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, whose high-profile split this offseason has dominated headlines.

We can’t wait to find out what happens, so we did what we usually do in this scenarios: turned to NBA 2K18 to find out if we can predict the future. Our simulation of the Cavs-Celtics opener brought some surprising results, to say the least, so we decided to go ahead and do the same for Warriors-Rockets.

The video below contains the full 48-minute game simulation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#James Harden#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENKEVIN DURANTNBA TipoffSTEPHEN CURRY

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP