Getty Image

Jordan Bell is a rookie for the Golden State Warriors, which is pretty impressive as it is. What’s more impressive, perhaps, is that he had to guard LeBron James in a pickup game and the young man lived to tell about it.

The Warriors guard was drafted out of Oregon this June and is a promising talent for Golden State, but he got a crash course in the NBA when Draymond Green teamed up with him in a pickup game at UCLA’s campus.

“We had an open gym in LA, at UCLA, and I was guarding him the whole time,” Bell told CSN Bay Area. “It’s different than what you see on TV. It’s waaaay different.”