Warriors Rookie Jordan Bell Told A Harrowing Story Of Guarding LeBron James

#Draymond Green #LeBron James
09.13.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Jordan Bell is a rookie for the Golden State Warriors, which is pretty impressive as it is. What’s more impressive, perhaps, is that he had to guard LeBron James in a pickup game and the young man lived to tell about it.

The Warriors guard was drafted out of Oregon this June and is a promising talent for Golden State, but he got a crash course in the NBA when Draymond Green teamed up with him in a pickup game at UCLA’s campus.

“We had an open gym in LA, at UCLA, and I was guarding him the whole time,” Bell told CSN Bay Area. “It’s different than what you see on TV. It’s waaaay different.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Draymond Green#LeBron James
TAGSDraymond GreenJordan BellLeBron James

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 day ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 6 days ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP