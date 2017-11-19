Getty Image

The Sixers looked unstoppable in the first half against the Warriors on Saturday night, taking a 22-point lead at the half. Their 74-point first half performance started with a 47-point first quarter that was the most point scored by a Warriors opponent in a single quarter since 1992.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were scintillating in the first half, showing how bright Philadelphia’s future is behind those two young stars, but the Warriors reminded them who the present of the NBA is with a 47-point third quarter of their own to take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.

As a team, Golden State shot an absurd 17-of-25 from the field in the third, ripping the Philadelphia defense to shreds. Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors’ comeback with 20 points in the third quarter, lighting it up from three, including a late step-back from well beyond the arc to put Golden State up eight.