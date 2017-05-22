NBA2K17

The Western Conference Finals appears to be headed for its inevitable end on Monday night in Game 4 as the Warriors go for a third consecutive sweep against the Spurs, likely without Kawhi Leonard for the third straight game. The Spurs have, unsurprisingly, struggled to keep up with the high-powered Warriors without their MVP candidate as Golden State has cruised to victories in Games 2 and 3 after the furious comeback following Leonard’s injury in Game 1.

The Warriors will be looking to earn more than a week off before the start of the NBA Finals with a win and a 12-0 run through the Western Conference playoffs, while the Spurs are looking to force at least one more trip back to Oakland.

We turned to NBA 2K17 to offer us an early prediction of what will happen in San Antonio on Monday night, to see if the virtual Spurs can stun the Warriors or if Golden State will earn some much-deserved time off. You can watch the full simulation here, but we’re going to jump ahead to the results below.