Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors re-signed Steph Curry this summer to a 5-year, $201 million max contract. It was considered well-deserved after Curry had been wildly underpaid winning two MVPs during his most recent $44 million contract.

Signing Curry to a max was the first part of a long-term and very expensive plan to keep the Warriors’ superteam together for years to come, and was assisted by Kevin Durant’s willingness to take a pay cut to keep the squad together. Klay Thompson has noted that when he hits free agency in 2019 he will consider taking less than the max to stay in Golden State if it’s necessary. Those kinds of financial sacrifices help out Warriors owner Joe Lacob from having to foot the full cost of maintaining the superteam on max deals, which would go well beyond $1 billion.

While Lacob has been lucky enough to see his Warriors team become the best in the league, thanks in large part to Curry’s most recent contract, and the perfect stagger of his four stars entering free agency means he can keep that together for five years at least. However, Lacob reportedly wanted to try and save even more money this season by asking Curry to take less than the max.