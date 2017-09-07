The Warriors Still Haven’t Paid The Bill For Their Championship Parade

The Golden State Warriors won their second NBA title in three years in June, and much celebrating was done in the Bay Area this summer. But putting on such celebrations have a cost, and though cities like Buffalo and or Atlanta will never have to worry about such burdens the victorious always have a bill come due.

One high point of this year’s championship parade — at least for the taxpayers and civic leaders — was when Warriors owner Joe Lacob announced that he would foot the bill for the whole dang parade.

“We’d just like to say that this parade, this whole day, all the cost, every dollar is on us!” Lacob told a cheering crowd at the Warriors victory parade back in June. “It’s our gift to the city of Oakland.”