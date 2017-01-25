Marcin Gortat in all black: 'Don't blame me, please.' 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GwRtS0gUGG — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Don’t look now, but the budding rivalry between Boston and Washington is becoming a whole lot of fun. The last time these two Eastern Conference foes played one another, John Wall slapped Jae Crowder in the face after Crowder poked Wall’s nose. Two weeks after that incident there are still some hard feelings lingering between these two teams.

Prior to their matchup on Tuesday, the Wizards decided to send a message to the Celtics by having every player wear all-black as they entered the arena. Why? Well, because they view the game as a funeral, of course.

Me to John Wall: "All black everything?"

Wall: "A black everything. A fun-er-ral!"

Beal in background: "Yaa." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 24, 2017

Wall especially seemed to have fun with this, as he smiled and raised his eyebrows to the media as he made it to the game.