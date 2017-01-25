Is Carmelo Anthony Done With Knicks?

The Celtics Found It ‘Cute’ That The Wizards Wore All-Black To Tuesday’s Game

01.24.17 1 hour ago

Don’t look now, but the budding rivalry between Boston and Washington is becoming a whole lot of fun. The last time these two Eastern Conference foes played one another, John Wall slapped Jae Crowder in the face after Crowder poked Wall’s nose. Two weeks after that incident there are still some hard feelings lingering between these two teams.

Prior to their matchup on Tuesday, the Wizards decided to send a message to the Celtics by having every player wear all-black as they entered the arena. Why? Well, because they view the game as a funeral, of course.

Wall especially seemed to have fun with this, as he smiled and raised his eyebrows to the media as he made it to the game.

