John Wall Called Kyrie Irving’s Trade Request ‘Crazy’

#Cleveland Cavaliers
08.04.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

A few weeks have passed since news broke that Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. It sent shock waves around the league, causing almost every single team to make a call to the Cavs asking about Irving’s availability. Even now, the news is still quite shocking. A fact that one of Irving’s peers, Washington Wizards All-Star John Wall couldn’t help but bring up in a recent interview.

Talking with CSNMidAtlantic.com’s Chase Hughes, Wall called Irving’s request “crazy,” but he also can understand why the Cavs All-Star guard wants to be in a different situation than the one he’s in currently in Cleveland.

From Hughes:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJOHN WALLKYRIE IRVINGWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 7 hours ago 2 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 3 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP