A Mysterious Odor Caused Some Wizards Fans To Leave Saturday’s Game

Getty Image

Saturday evening was not kind to the Washington Wizards, as the team dropped a home game to the Milwaukee Bucks in a match-up that could serve as something of an Eastern Conference Playoff preview. However, it was a sub-optimal situation off the court inside Capital One Arena and Candace Buckner of The Washington Post shed light on a bizarre scene during the game.

The report outlines a scenario in which several fans described “coughing, sneezing and, for some, throat irritation” in one particular section of the arena. It should be noted that an official statement from Monumental Sports & Entertainment indicated that the official cause of the issues, and the distinctive odor emanating from the area, was “not determined” at the time of the report and, frankly, that lends itself to a heightened level of weirdness.

The Washington Post report cited an eyewitness named Marcus Harrington as saying his “fears went crazy” after patrons began coughing and he “thought something had happened.” The full report includes multiple accounts from the scene and, while not all were overly troubled, the plainly bizarre reality that several fans vacated section 104 of the arena as a result of a smell and requisite health concerns is both troubling and alarming.