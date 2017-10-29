Watch Anthony Davis And DeMarcus Cousins Navigate Their Way Through A Haunted House

#NBA Jumpstart
10.29.17 2 hours ago

You’ve got to hand it to NBA players for fully embracing the spirit of Halloween. We’ve got Ricky Rubio dressing up like Luigi. We’ve got Carmelo Anthony sharing his fantastic Game of Thrones Night King costume. And, of course, Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison’s fantastic White Men Can’t Jump parody photoshoot. What else could you possibly ask for? How about NBA players trying to navigate through a Haunted House? Does that sound like something you’d be interested in?

Nike, along with Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, and a few other New Orleans Pelicans teammates, just changed the NBA Halloween game. Davis released a video on Sunday featuring him and his crew visiting a Haunted House in Tickfaw, Louisiana.

If you’ve never been to a seasonal haunted house like this, don’t let the obvious ‘fakeness’ of it all fool you. A disheveled man revving up a chainsaw while he’s running at you down a narrow corridor is frightening, no matter how fake you know it is.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSANTHONY DAVISDEMARCUS COUSINSNBA JumpstartNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP