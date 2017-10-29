You’ve got to hand it to NBA players for fully embracing the spirit of Halloween. We’ve got Ricky Rubio dressing up like Luigi. We’ve got Carmelo Anthony sharing his fantastic Game of Thrones Night King costume. And, of course, Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison’s fantastic White Men Can’t Jump parody photoshoot. What else could you possibly ask for? How about NBA players trying to navigate through a Haunted House? Does that sound like something you’d be interested in?

Nike, along with Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, and a few other New Orleans Pelicans teammates, just changed the NBA Halloween game. Davis released a video on Sunday featuring him and his crew visiting a Haunted House in Tickfaw, Louisiana.

If you’ve never been to a seasonal haunted house like this, don’t let the obvious ‘fakeness’ of it all fool you. A disheveled man revving up a chainsaw while he’s running at you down a narrow corridor is frightening, no matter how fake you know it is.