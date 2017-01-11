For the first time in the history of the program, the Baylor Bears were ranked as the No. 1 college basketball team in the country this week. Unfortunately for Scott Drew and company, that experience likely won’t be one that extends to a second week, as Baylor fell victim to a dominant performance against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday evening. Bob Huggins and his team blitzed the Bears to the tune of an 89-68 drubbing in Morgantown and, in the aftermath, the student body rushed the floor in pure collegiate ecstasy.

Scenes like this one are, in some ways, commonplace in college basketball, but this was a special one. The backdrop of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver provided a unique experience to West Virginia and also a very special scene for those who were able to take it in.

On one hand, West Virginia’s fan base storming the court doesn’t make a ton of sense. The Mountaineers entered the night ranked as the No. 10 team in the country and they were dominant in forcing a comical 29 turnovers while looking like the better team from wire to wire. Furthermore, West Virginia easily enjoys the more storied basketball program when compared to Baylor. However, none of that particularly matters when watching the assembled masses enjoy the win together and it is definitely a reminder of the fun that can be had in a sport that regularly comes under the fire of ridicule.