Getty Image

LaVar Ball remains a controversial figure in the sports world and it is very easy to see why. The takes fly in his direction from prominent voices in the media and NBA players have now gone on record with the fact that he puts a target on the back of his son, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, with over-the-top antics in the public sphere.

However, not everyone in the NBA is overly bothered by the elder Ball’s persona and Wizards head coach Scott Brooks opened up to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post about that particular topic. In short, Brooks sides with LaVar because, well, he supports his son.

“You know what, hey, people talk about his dad all the time. Hey, I mean, my father left me at two. I would to love to have my father around like (LaVar) is around and talk to him and pump me up with confidence. To me, that’s every son’s dream. And, for some reason, he gets criticized. No question, he’s a little ambitious at times (with) what he says. But he’s around his son. I have no problem with that. And maybe he could temper it a little bit, but I would’ve loved to have my father do that.”

It is very easy to criticize some of LaVar’s parenting decisions and his tutelage of LaMelo Ball has been a topic in basketball circles. Still, Brooks sheds light on a point often used to support LaVar in that his sons have extreme support from their father and, at least from the outside looking in, have emerged as quality young men.

Of course, it has to be stated that Ball has had run-ins on television that come off as sexist and his entrepreneurial practices haven’t always been universally praised. Still, Brooks’ personal story of essentially growing up without a father does bring to light that being overly confident and supportive of one’s sons isn’t the worst way to be a parent.