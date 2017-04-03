Twitter

It’s MLB Opening Day (yesterday doesn’t count, and you know it) so that means six months of hearing about unwritten rules. But as we learned Sunday, even the NBA has unwritten rules that you may have only discovered now.

The Warriors were smoking the Wizards at home and there were only a few seconds left. Since the shot clock was about to expire, JaVale McGee launched a corner three-pointer to avoid a violation. Somehow, Brandon Jennings took this as an insult and shoved McGee mid-shot to earn a flagrant foul.

Jennings wasn't feeling McGee shooting this late game triple so he shoves him while shooting #dcfamily #DUBNATION pic.twitter.com/cnd82lYM4D — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 3, 2017

Why was McGee taking that shot wrong? Here’s Jennings to tell you: