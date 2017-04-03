It’s MLB Opening Day (yesterday doesn’t count, and you know it) so that means six months of hearing about unwritten rules. But as we learned Sunday, even the NBA has unwritten rules that you may have only discovered now.
The Warriors were smoking the Wizards at home and there were only a few seconds left. Since the shot clock was about to expire, JaVale McGee launched a corner three-pointer to avoid a violation. Somehow, Brandon Jennings took this as an insult and shoved McGee mid-shot to earn a flagrant foul.
Why was McGee taking that shot wrong? Here’s Jennings to tell you:
“It was very disrespectful,” Jennings said. “Thank God he didn’t go to the rack, it probably would have been worse for him. But any time like that, I think you should let [the] clock run out. I think it was already disrespectful that they were trying to get Draymond a triple-double, Steph was out there with 40. So, I just felt it was disrespectful.
TMW you realize being one of the best teams in the East doesn’t even earn you a patronizing pat on the head from one of the best teams in the West.