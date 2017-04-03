Rockets Break Warriors' Single Season 3-Point Record

Brandon Jennings Was Disrespected By JaVale McGee’s Garbage Time 3-Pointer

04.03.17 2 hours ago

Twitter

It’s MLB Opening Day (yesterday doesn’t count, and you know it) so that means six months of hearing about unwritten rules. But as we learned Sunday, even the NBA has unwritten rules that you may have only discovered now.

The Warriors were smoking the Wizards at home and there were only a few seconds left. Since the shot clock was about to expire, JaVale McGee launched a corner three-pointer to avoid a violation. Somehow, Brandon Jennings took this as an insult and shoved McGee mid-shot to earn a flagrant foul.

Why was McGee taking that shot wrong? Here’s Jennings to tell you:

“It was very disrespectful,” Jennings said. “Thank God he didn’t go to the rack, it probably would have been worse for him. But any time like that, I think you should let [the] clock run out. I think it was already disrespectful that they were trying to get Draymond a triple-double, Steph was out there with 40. So, I just felt it was disrespectful.

Around The Web

TAGSBRANDON JENNINGSJAVALE MCGEEUNWRITTEN RULES
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP