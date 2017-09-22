Here Are All The Reasons Why You Should Watch This Year’s WNBA Finals

09.22.17 43 mins ago

The WNBA finals start on Sunday, Sept. 24 with the No. 1 Minnesota Lynx taking on the No. 2 Los Angeles Sparks, the defending champions, in a best-of-five series.

According to, well, almost anyone who knows anything about basketball, it has all the makings of an all-time classic. In no particular order, here’s why you’d be a fool not to tune in.

1. This is a rematch of last year’s finals, which was an instant classic.

The Sparks won Game 1 in with an Alana Beard buzzer-beater, and then the teams swapped victories for the next three games before the nail-biting Game 5 which the Sparks stole in the final seconds. Just watch the ending, it sets the stakes for this series pretty well.

2. The Lynx are the best dynasty in basketball, maybe in all of sports, right now.

They’ve made the WNBA finals in six of the last seven seasons, and won three championships in that span. Four of their starters — forwards Rebekkah Brunson and Maya Moore, and guards Lindsay Whalen and Seimone Augustus — are the winningest quartet in WNBA history.

Augustus is a seven-time WNBA All-Star; Whalen is the winningest player in WNBA history; Brunson is the all-time WNBA leader in offensive rebounds; and Moore is the all-time WNBA finals points leader.

Oh, and their fifth starter, Sylvia Fowles, just won the WNBA MVP award.

