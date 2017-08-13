WNBA Players Held An Awesome Dance-Off During A Delay For A Roof Leak

08.13.17 2 hours ago

Twitter/@teamziller

Weather delays are rare for most sports outside of baseball, golf, and tennis. Football games rage on through the elements, while basketball and hockey are played in the comfort of an indoor arena, almost always safe from rain and storms.

There are, on rare occasion, times when a basketball game will be delayed due to a leaky roof or pipe dripping onto the court — or, in arenas where there’s a hockey rink under the floor, sometimes that can sweat through and cause condensation. That happened in Washington on Saturday night as the Mystics took on the Indiana Fever. Washington won 100-80, but the Mystics domination wasn’t the most entertaining part of the game.

In baseball, delays are so frequent that, especially at the college and minor league levels, teams will often go out of the field and goof around to entertain rain soaked crowds to pass the time. While basketball isn’t as accustomed to delays, the Mystics and Fever decided to make lemonade out of lemons and entertain the crowd with a dance-off at midcourt.

TAGSWNBA

