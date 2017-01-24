HOW IS THIS REAL LIFE?! 😂😂😂😂 (🎥twitter.com/OzarksOzone) A video posted by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:02am PST

The award for the most effective basketball move of 2017 belongs to Madeline Ronshausen of Rockhurst University, who caused her opponent to lose her shoe and all coordination briefly after getting hit with a behind-the-back dribble in the backcourt.

The poor woman loses her shoe planting to get back and then turns into a baby deer learning to walk because her sock has no traction. That sends her to the court and then, of course, the play has to quickly come back to her, making her try once again to steady herself with one shoe on and one shoe off, which causes her to fall again.

In defense of the Drury University player, the Panthers went on to destroy Rockhurst by a final score of 94-43 and the player who was sent flailing to the court with one shoe (who will remain nameless to protect the innocent at least a little bit) finished the game with a very solid nine points, five rebounds and two assists on 3-of-4 shooting from the field.

Drury might have won by 51 points, but if this game happened in the And1 Mixtape Touruniverse (and I like to believe all basketball games should exist in this universe) this game would have been over the moment the behind-the-back move had occurred because the crowd would have stormed the court as Emcee Rell screamed “Oh, baby! Oh, baby!” and Ronshausen threw the ball into the crowd.