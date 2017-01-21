The Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA. It’s hard to argue otherwise. The Dubs have the best record in the league, their roster is stacked, Steve Kerr is one of the best basketball coaches on earth, and they recently obliterated the Cavaliers.

But this does not mean that making jokes about the way the 2016 NBA Finals ended are no longer funny. Sure, some people make “the Warriors blew a 3-1 Finals lead” jokes too frequently, but when done right, they can be hilarious. This is especially true for folks from Northeast Ohio, because the organization seems to get a ton of joy out of 3-1 lead jokes. Cavs fans especially have fun with this, as we’ve seen with this license plate and this shot at the Dubs in a local newspaper.

During Saturday’s Women’s March in Cleveland, another Cavs fan decided to get in on the fun. Our pal Scott Sargent took a picture of this woman, who wore a Nike LeBron “Witness” shirt to the March and made a sign that sticks out because it simply says “Warriors Blew A 3-1 Lead.”

Even if the Warriors end up winning the 2017 NBA Finals by steamrolling through the competition and beating the Cavaliers, there will be something silly about these jokes that we’ll always love. Never stop going in, people who want to remind the world that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead despite having the first-ever unanimous MVP on their roster.