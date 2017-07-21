UPROXX At The ESPY's

The Worst Of NBA Summer League Is Here To Make You Feel Better About Your Broken Hoops Game

07.21.17

Ah, the summer. A time for youths to run free, to learn and grow. In the NBA, it’s time to obsess over the play of rookies and young players at the NBA Summer League. But for every breakout performance by someone like Lonzo Ball or Kyle Kuzma in Las Vegas, there are mistakes. Especially, it seems, in Utah.

That’s right—Summer League bloopers are here, and they are great. Perfectly overlaid with Will Smith’s Summertime, the video is a cavalcade of botched breakaways, players dribbling off their own feet, and plenty of airballs.

