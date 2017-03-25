Gonzaga Made A Shot In The Wrong Basket Unlike Any You’ve Ever Seen

#NCAA Tournament
03.25.17 22 mins ago

If you’ve ever played a game of H-O-R-S-E, you have tried to make this exact shot before – someone bounces the ball off the ground and it heads into the hoop. No one is ever brave enough to try it during the game, though, because it’s way too risky.

On Saturday, we got a rare look at a bounce shot in the Elite Eight matchup between Xavier and Gonzaga, leading to two points for the Musketeers.

There’s just one thing: it wasn’t anyone on Xavier that shot this ball. Instead, it was Gonzaga’s Johnathan Williams, who was unable to corral a miss by Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett and accidentally bounced the ball off the ground a little too hard. Somehow, it made its way into the basket, giving the Musketeers two points. Sure, it was super fluky, but no one from Xavier will complain about this one.

