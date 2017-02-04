🐐 Yogi Ferrell tonight 🐐 32 points (9 three-pointers 🔥)

5 assists

Mavs get the 108-104 victory over the Blazers pic.twitter.com/NAbgKDCoh9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2017

Who? That was the question on everyone’s minds as an un-drafted rookie with a funny name proceeded to light up the Blazers on Friday night to the tune of 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including a blistering 9-of-11 from downtown. After appearing in 10 games for the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season, Yogi Ferrell spent some time in the D-League before signing another 10-day contract with the Mavs on January 28.

Ferrell’s previous career-high was a 19-point outing in a win over the Cavs last week. The Blazers never knew what hit them as the Indiana product reached a whole other level on Friday. Ferrell was absolutely unconscious for the most of the game, hitting clutch shots down the stretch of the Mavs’ gritty 108-104 win and even blessing us with the iconic Michael Jordan shrug at one point.

9 THREES FOR YOGI FERRELL NINE pic.twitter.com/814S0PkJcv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 4, 2017

It’s easily one of, if not the, best performance by a player on a 10-day contract in league history and the feel-good story of the NBA season so far. If this doesn’t secure him a roster spot for at least the remainder of the season, then this isn’t the type of world that any of us should want to live in anymore.