The Best Point Guards In The NBA Right Now

Undrafted Mavs Rookie Yogi Ferrell Put In An Instant Classic Performance Against The Blazers

02.04.17 4 hours ago

Who? That was the question on everyone’s minds as an un-drafted rookie with a funny name proceeded to light up the Blazers on Friday night to the tune of 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including a blistering 9-of-11 from downtown. After appearing in 10 games for the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season, Yogi Ferrell spent some time in the D-League before signing another 10-day contract with the Mavs on January 28.

Ferrell’s previous career-high was a 19-point outing in a win over the Cavs last week. The Blazers never knew what hit them as the Indiana product reached a whole other level on Friday. Ferrell was absolutely unconscious for the most of the game, hitting clutch shots down the stretch of the Mavs’ gritty 108-104 win and even blessing us with the iconic Michael Jordan shrug at one point.

It’s easily one of, if not the, best performance by a player on a 10-day contract in league history and the feel-good story of the NBA season so far. If this doesn’t secure him a roster spot for at least the remainder of the season, then this isn’t the type of world that any of us should want to live in anymore.

TAGSdallas mavericksYOGI FERRELL

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP