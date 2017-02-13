Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This is what sports is really all about, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a more inspiring story this year. Last Friday, a New Jersey youth basketball squad stood in solidarity and suffered the consequences for it. Weeks earlier, the fifth-grade team at St. John’s CYO learned that their entire season was in jeopardy because they had allowed two girls to suit up for them in a league that did not allow coed play.

Their wins up to that point had already been vacated, and if they persisted in allowing the girls to participate in the two remaining games, they would have to forfeit the entire season and be disqualified from the playoffs. Prior to their match-up against St. Bartholomew the Apostle on Friday, St. John’s coach left it up to the team to decide what they wanted to do. Via Jessica Remo of NJ.com:

“One parent told me it’s my decision (whether the girls play), but I said no way, I’m not making this decision for 11 10-year-olds,” says St. John’s coach Rob Martel. And so even though they were sure of what the answer would be, the parents posed the question to the kids again. “Is your decision to play the game without the two young ladies on the team, or do you want to stay as a team as you have all year?” asked parent Matthew Dohn. “Show of hands for play as a team?” Eleven hands shot up in unison. No one raised a hand when asked the alternative.

Because the league director had apparently warned referees of possible repercussions, they refused to officiate the game, and the opposing team likewise declined to take the court and left the gym soon after. But no matter, the St. John’s squad held a scrimmage against themselves and had a pizza party after.

League rules mandated by the Archdiocese of Newark had allegedly been clear for some time, and St. John’s athletic director accepted responsibility for allowing the girls to participate on the team, in part because there weren’t enough young ladies to form a team of their own.

Parents have already sent a letter to the Archdiocese asking that they reconsider the rules. Regardless of the outcome, it’s stark reminder that sports are often about much more than just what happens on the court.

