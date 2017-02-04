Zach LaVine Will Miss The Rest Of The Season Due To A Torn ACL

Zach LaVine's knee injury occurred on this play pic.twitter.com/8xkgr7YI7A — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 4, 2017

Zach LaVine‘s 2016-17 season is coming to an abrupt end. The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Saturday that their ultra-athletic guard will miss the remainder of the year due to a torn ACL.

Damn. Zach LaVine has a torn left ACL. Season over. pic.twitter.com/dAEqr45wxh — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) February 4, 2017

Per the release, LaVine’s injury occurred on Friday and his surgery will take place at a later date. The play where LaVine suffered the injury happened in the third quarter, as he went up for a layup that was challenged by Andre Drummond and hit the deck hard. His left leg hit the floor awkwardly, leading to him laying on the ground in pain. While LaVine was able to walk off the floor, he did it with an obvious limp.

This is a massive loss for a Minnesota team that’s 3.5 games out of eighth place in the Western Conference, as LaVine has gone from an athletic guard with upside to one of the squad’s best scorers. Not only was LaVine third on the team with a career-high 18.9 points per game, but he also led the Wolves in effective field goal percentage.

Watching LaVine take a step forward this year had been one of the most entertaining aspects of the Wolves’ season. Hopefully all goes well during his surgery and LaVine comes back better than ever, because let’s face it, everyone loves watching LaVine soar through the air and throw the hammer down.