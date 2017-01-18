NBA Power Rankings Week Of 1-9-17

01.17.17 1 hour ago

The thing that’s always made Zach LaVine so special is that he makes the amazing look routine. LaVine doesn’t jump as much as he floats in the air – it’s so simple for him that it seems normal, even though it’s extremely difficult and a testament to his athleticism.

We saw that on Tuesday night during Minnesota’s game against San Antonio. Nemanja Bjelica had the ball on the wing and Gorgui Dieng set a screen on LaVine’s man. The two-time Dunk Contest champion shot to the rim without any opposition, and Bjelica lobbed a pass towards the rim.

It looked like it may have been a little too far out of LaVine’s grasp, but since he’s Zach LaVine, nothing is too far out of his grasp. So he went way up, grabbed it with two hands, and threw down with power. All of this happened while he effortlessly floated in the air, doing what he does better than anyone else in the NBA.

We still don’t know for sure if LaVine will compete in the 2017 Dunk Contest, but come on, the NBA needs to see what the Timberwolves’ guard can do this year. Oh, and hey, Aaron Gordon: hopefully you got the chance to see this and decided that you want to show LaVine up in New Orleans in a few weeks. Everyone wants LaVine-Gordon II, obviously.

