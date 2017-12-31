Zach LaVine Is Practicing Without A Knee Brace As His Bulls Debut Grows Closer

#Chicago Bulls
12.31.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Zach LaVine is working hard to return after a torn ACL ended his season in 2017. The guard, who was traded over the summer from Minnesota to the Chicago Bulls, had surgery and returned to the court about 10 months after initially suffering the injury. But he’s yet to actually play for the Bulls.

LaVine is entering an important step in his rehab, and the Bulls are being careful not to bring him back too early. But one thing LaVine has done is worked out without the bulky knee brace he had donned earlier in the process of getting strength back in his leg.

LaVine said it was too heavy and restricted his movement but that he’s confident he’s strong enough to go without it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSZach LaVine

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 3 days ago 71 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP