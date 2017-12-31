Getty Image

Zach LaVine is working hard to return after a torn ACL ended his season in 2017. The guard, who was traded over the summer from Minnesota to the Chicago Bulls, had surgery and returned to the court about 10 months after initially suffering the injury. But he’s yet to actually play for the Bulls.

LaVine is entering an important step in his rehab, and the Bulls are being careful not to bring him back too early. But one thing LaVine has done is worked out without the bulky knee brace he had donned earlier in the process of getting strength back in his leg.

LaVine said it was too heavy and restricted his movement but that he’s confident he’s strong enough to go without it.