Zach LaVine Could Be Cleared For Contact Practices As Early As Next Week

#Chicago Bulls
11.15.17 1 hour ago

Zach LaVine is one of the most explosive athletes the league has seen since Toronto-era Vince Carter in the early 2000s. He’s a two-time dunk champ, and during his first few seasons in Minnesota, he established himself as a versatile offensive threat and one of the Timberwolves’ three-headed hydra that included Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

But the Wolves ended up parting ways with LaVine last summer in a blockbuster deal that sent him to Chicago in exchange for Jimmy Butler. LaVine has yet to make his debut for the Bulls, however, as he continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered last February.

Chicago is in the beginning stages of a rebuild, but getting LaVine back sooner than later is still important to them, because he was the centerpiece of the Butler deal and will be a restricted free agent this summer. The team got good news on that front on Wednesday as head coach Fred Hoiberg announced that LaVine will soon be cleared for full-contact practices.

