Zach Lavine Certainly Looks Healthy Throwing Down Effortless Windmill Dunks At Practice

11.28.17 1 hour ago

Zach LaVine recently returned to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL last season, and subsequently joined a Bulls practice for the first time since being traded to Chicago during this June’s NBA Draft.

The Bulls dealt away star Jimmy Butler to acquire LaVine from Minnesota as the centerpiece of the trade that also included point guard Kris Dunn and move up in the draft to take Lauri Markkanen. The move was curious to say the least, for a variety of reasons, but the uncertainty of how LaVine would look after his knee injury was among the chief concerns from fans.

On Tuesday afternoon, we got our first look at some footage of LaVine in action and it’s a welcome sight for Bulls fans. LaVine looks bouncy as ever, gliding through the air with an effortless windmill dunk over the simulated contest of a coach to get him used to dunking in traffic again and trusting that knee.

