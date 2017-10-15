One ESPN Reporter Thinks LeBron James Is Headed For Houston Next Summer

LeBron James is entering yet another contract year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Whether or not he starts the season on opening night is still up in the air given his injury status, but barring anything catastrophic, he will certainly be playing when it matters most: The postseason.

Once that postseason ends, though, no one knows what will happen to James or where he ends up. That uncertainty will undoubtedly loom and create an opportunity for bold predictions from many NBA insiders. One such prediction, made by ESPN’s Zach Lowe, is that James could actually end up leaving the Cavs once more. And the destination may not be Los Angeles, but Houston.

Lowe’s logic is pretty simple: he thinks that Lebron James is more likely to stay in Cleveland than move to Los Angeles to play the Lakers, which many people speculate he could do. But if you open the question up to “LeBron stays or LeBron leaves,” Lowe thinks it’s more likely James finds a new place to play.

