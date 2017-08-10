Getty Image

Zach Randolph’s tenure with the Grizzlies came to an end this summer, as the veteran power forward was not going to be brought back to Memphis, where he played for eight years and became an icon in the city. Prior to his resurgence in Memphis as a beloved figure, Randolph, still an immense talent, had dealt with some off-court issues during his time with the Trail Blazers.

In Memphis there was nary a peep about any off court problems for Randolph, but before his stint with the Sacramento Kings can begin — he signed a 2-year, $24 million deal this summer — he’s found himself in trouble. On Wednesday night, Randolph was arrested at 11 p.m. along with two others after police were called to a Los Angeles neighborhood where people were blocking the street, playing loud music, and smoking weed, according to TMZ.