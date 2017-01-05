Is 'The Process' Working For The 76ers?

Zaza Pachulia Is Somehow In The Running For An All-Star Game Starting Spot

01.05.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are laden with stars. Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all among the very best players in the game, and all of them have been All-Stars before. So why, oh why, is Zaza Pachulia, who lost his starting job to JaVale McGee this season, in the All-Star fan voting starting lineup?

NBA

It seems like deliberate trolling on the part of Warriors fans, who are trying to get Zaza into the game so that all five Warriors starters can make it (Curry and Durant are locks, while Klay and Draymond could easily be coach’s selections), but it’s a gross miscarriage of the privilege of All-Star voting, and a perfect example of why the NBA restructured voting for this year.

Thank goodness that the fan vote now counts for only 50 percent of the All-Star selections, with the other half divided evenly between press and the players. With Zaza likely to get zero votes from those two sources, the fans’ gambit doesn’t look likely to pay off.

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA ALL-STAR GAMEZaza Pachulia

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP