Zion Williamson is the unofficial dunk champion of high school basketball. He’s now an official champion in the state of South Carolina.

The high-flying Spartanburg Day Prep standout who’s even impressed Steph Curry got to show off in a runaway championship game on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Williamson nearly beat the opposing team himself in a state championship game. Spartanburg Day won its second straight AA state championship over Christian Academy, 76-51, with Williamson netting 51 points. The highlight was another windmill dunk that brought the huge crowd to its feet.

The local game story raved about Williamson, but its lede was about a missed dunk the standout junior flubbed.

Williamson scored all 13 of Spartanburg Day’s points in the first quarter for a 13-8 advantage. He had 21 points at the half. Williamson said he felt like he needed to have one of his best games for Spartanburg Day to repeat as state champion, but did not want to take the bulk of the credit for the win. “Basketball is a five-man sport,” he said. “I’ve got to give a shout to my boy Chandler Lindsey. He got him (a dunk) tonight, and I liked it. I loved it.”

Zion is right to praise Lindsey’s contested dunk. Check it out compared to Zion’s and pick your favorite.

Spartanburg Day wins 2A state title, 76-51 over Christian Academy. Chandler Lindsay vs Zion Williamson for best dunk. You decide.@ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/izRBHN8cKC — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) February 25, 2017

Either way, that’s a pretty good one-two punch. No wonder they won it all.

(via SB Nation)