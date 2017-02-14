twitter

Zion Williamson‘s dunks just don’t look real.

We’ve covered the high school hoops star’s assault on the rim twice this season, and both times we’ve marveled at how stunning the 6’7 Spartanburg Day (S.C.) power forward looks when he’s throwing down dunks. This tomahawk dunk earlier this month was particularly impressive, but on Monday night he put a little variety in his dunks with a massive 360 dunk in traffic in a game against Shannon Forest.

Williamson takes a fast break right to the hoop and makes no mistakes, planting his right foot into the court and spinning like a top to finish the 360 dunk with flair. What’s so impressive here is how normal this looks in live action. A Shannon Forest defender is helplessly watching inches away from Williamson, who lands the dunk like he’s been routinely doing that all his life.