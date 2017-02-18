Today in Zion Williamson … A post shared by Tadd Haislop (@taddhaislop) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Everyone’s favorite high school dunker Zion Williamson from Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina was back at it again on Saturday, as he wowed the crowd with six more incredible dunks. Williamson put his ridiculous hops on display rising for an alley-oop slam, a vicious 360, a windmill, a huge two-handed jam, a tomahawk dunk, and capped it off with a ridiculous reverse. Williamson’s efforts in a game on Saturday might be as impressive as what we’ll see later in the night in New Orleans for the NBA Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend.

We’ve documented Williamson’s history of amazing in-game dunks before, with 360 windmills, massive tomahawks and thunderous windmills all as part of his reportoire. His bounce is just unreal as he’s equal parts powerful and graceful, a rare combination and one that makes him a stunning dunker to watch. He has a huge vertical and seems to float through the air, but when he gets to the rim he throws the ball down with authority.

The South Carolina high school sensation is not just a high-flyer, as he’s ranked as the No. 2 player in the nation on the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s being courted by all of the nation’s blue-blood programs, as well as the local programs in-state, and wherever the senior star ends up for his year-plus of college, he’s going to make that team must-see TV thanks to his knack for providing amazing highlights on a regular basis.