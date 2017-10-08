Zion Williamson Is Destroying People At USA Basketball Camp

Twitter.com/Overtime

Zion Williamson has managed to do something very few NBA prospects have with his ability to stay in the NBA news cycle throughout his high school career. If you’re reading this, you probably know who Zion Williamson is, and you probably know who he is because you’ve been watching his viral highlight reels for the better part of four years. Hype doesn’t equal results, but he’s nearing LeBron James levels of fame for a high school athlete. Nearing.

The Zion Williamson hype took another leap on Sunday when highlights dropped from his appearance at the USA Men’s Jr. National Team mini-camp.

USA Basketball brought in some of the best young players in the country, and Williamson did what Williamson does, block everything and dunk on everyone. If I told you he did both in the span of 15 seconds, would that be something you’d be interested in? Cause he did that (h/t Overtime).