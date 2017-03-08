Future’s New Shoe Finally Brings Knitwear To The Reebok Line

Managing Editor, Music
03.08.17

Getty Image / Reebok

LONDON – Though Future has been insanely busy releasing two back to back No. 1 albums, he still made time in his schedule right after the release of HNDRXX to head over to London and help Reebok launch their newest shoe, the Zoku Runner last week.

Since their partnership was announced last July, the Zoku Runner marks Future’s second shoe launch with Reebok, following up the release of the Instapump Fury Overbranded last October, and before that, his Freebandz capsule collection with the brand.

Reebok

For the Zoku, Future performed at a special Reebok event for London fans at the Village Underground to coincide with the shoe launch on March 2. Currently, the trainer is available in stores and online in seven different colorways, but as Future fans know, there’s always a backstory when it comes to his collaborations.

There’s much more to this new knitted shoe than what you see at first glance.

